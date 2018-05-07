Eagles' Carson Wentz 'very confident' he'll play Week 1, won't change aggressive nature

The biggest question about the Philadelphia Eagles' ability to repeat as Super Bowl champions pertains to quarterback Carson Wentz's recovery from his torn ACL and LCL. On Monday, Wentz provided a optimistic answer to that question.

Wentz, who was in the middle of an MVP-caliber season before the injury, went down in December, which placed his availability for Week 1 of the 2018 season in jeopardy. Appearing on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Monday, Wentz said that he's "very confident" he'll be able to play in Week 1.

"It's a fluid process, so you never know how it's going to go, but where we're at, just trying to do what the doctors say and just take it step by step," he said. "There are times when you feel great and want to push it more, but you've got to just stay the course with what the doctors are saying. I feel really good and really confident for Week 1."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wentz's mechanics remain intact despite the injury.

Positive note for #Eagles QB Carson Wentz: He recently sent film to gurus Tom House & Adam Dedeaux at 3DQB, and his mechanics are sound, I’m told. He’s throwing the same or better than before, technically. Injuries can cause players to alter how they throw. That hasn’t happened. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 7, 2018

Wentz suffered the injury when he left the pocket in an attempt to reach the end zone using his legs. Near the goal-line, he endured a hard hit to his legs. Part of Wentz's appeal is that he's athletic enough to make difficult throws on the run and pick up yards as a runner. But as a consequence, Wentz sometimes takes hard hits -- like the one that ended his season.

It's a difficult balance to strike, but the Eagles will likely try to make Wentz understand that sacrificing a few yards by sliding in order to maintain his health is a worthwhile tradeoff. But by the sound of it, they're going to have a difficult time convincing him to change his aggressive approach.

"As far as changing as a player, there's just things that I'll continue to learn through my whole career," Wentz said, via NFL.com "There's times when you look back on the tape and maybe I should have avoided that (hit), know when to cut your losses. But overall, as an aggressive player, I'm not going to change, so to speak. I'm not going to let this slow me down going forward. I truly believe I'll come back stronger than ever. Especially having to miss the playoffs, miss the Super Bowl. As exciting as it was there was just that little uneasiness inside of me to have to miss those games. I truly believe I'll be back stronger than ever and I'm not too worried about it going forward."

The good news is that the Eagles still have one of the league's best backups in Nick Foles, who finished what Wentz started last year by leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title. So if Wentz isn't ready for Week 1 or is forced to miss any time during the season, they'll be in relatively good shape after they decided to hang onto Foles rather than trade him this offseason.

The Eagles open up the season against the Falcons, Buccaneers, Colts and Titans.