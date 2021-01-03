When the Philadelphia Eagles take the field in Week 17 against the Washington Football Team, they'll do so absent a list of key players on both sides of the ball. And while it's arguable if Carson Wentz is still viewed as a key player, the struggling quarterback will join that list, now set to be ruled inactive in the season finale, per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network. It will be Nate Sudfeld serving as backup on Sunday, in a game that will ultimately decide the fate of the NFC East, with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants facing off for a shot at stealing away the division crown from Washington.

This decision to deactivate Wentz marks the latest in what has devolved into a seemingly toxic relationship between the 28-year-old and the Eagles, one that will ultimately come to a head in one way or another this coming offseason.

Wentz is reportedly upset at how things were handled with his benching for rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts, a slight that might be a carryover from the Eagles' decision to draft Hurts in the first place, and only one year after awarding their former second-overall pick a four-year extension that includes $107 million in guaranteed money. While there are reports that state the Eagles are hoping to salvage the relationship for 2021, if that reconciliation involves him being relegated to backup duty behind Hurts, it's said Wentz will instead demand a trade to get a fresh start elsewhere.

What happens next in the relationship will carry headlines for head coach Doug Pederson over the next several weeks/months, seeing as Pederson is expected to stay on as head coach, but with changes expected -- both in the coaching ranks and on the depth chart. The regression of Wentz is a key reason Pederson found himself on the hot seat this season, but the move to Hurts has essentially saved his job. But with Hurts playing well and showing a ton of promise, Wentz is on the outs, and might soon want out as a result.