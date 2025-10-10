Philadelphia Eagles standout cornerback Quinyon Mitchell left Philadelphia's Week 6 "Thursday Night Football" game against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury and did not return. Mitchell suffered the injury in the first half and was initially listed as questionable to return, however the Eagles ruled him out shortly afterwards.

It's a tough turn of events for the Eagles, who also were without second-team All-Pro defensive lineman Jalen Carter. The third-year Georgia product popped up on the injury report with a heel injury Wednesday and was questionable entering the day but was unable to go.

Mitchell's absence is just as impactful, if not more so. The outside cornerback position opposite Mitchell has been a major question mark ever since Darius Slay departed for the Steelers and Isaiah Rodgers left for the Vikings. The Eagles added Adoree' Jackson in the offseason, traded for Jakorian Bennett shortly before the season and have used Kelee Ringo in that spot, but no consistent answer has emerged. Cooper DeJean could also pop outside, though he plays in the slot, and if he changed spots, it would just create a hole in the position he left.

Everyone on the Eagles defense struggled in the first half as the Giants finished had 198 points and led 20-7 at halftime.