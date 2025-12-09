Turnovers doom Eagles in OT loss to Chargers; Four Heisman Trophy finalists revealed; Chiefs' season over?
Plus, UEFA Champions League action resumes today on Paramount+
As a Notre Dame fan since birth, I'm still licking my wounds this Tuesday morning. That is neither here nor there, however, as those in my camp have to accept the reality that there is no chance at a CFP championship this year.
Instead, we look ahead at a Tuesday full of sports action. From the return of the UEFA Champions League to NHL, NBA and NCAA basketball action, there is plenty of action -- enough to move past any personal bitterness one might have over the CFP selections. There is no shortage of drama on the sports landscape.
Let's get caught up on what you need to know to get your big sports day started.
🏈 Five things to know Tuesday
- Chargers defeat Eagles in overtime after ugly, turnover-filled game. It was a Monday Night Fiasco for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was picked off four times and fumbled once to help the Chargers claim the 22-19 overtime win. There was actually a wild sequence in the second quarter in which there were three turnovers on one play -- and Hurts accounted for two of them. But the Chargers were far from perfect as they committed three turnovers in a game that also saw 13 penalties. The loss, the Eagles' third straight, still leaves Philadelphia (8-5) with a decent lead over Dallas (6-6-1) in the race for the NFC East crown, and L.A. (9-4) kept pace with Denver (11-2) in the AFC West. With Monday night's action officially in the books, we have our final grades for Week 14 and the updated 2026 NFL Draft order, complete with an analysis of every team's projected needs.
- Four Heisman finalists are heading for New York. As usual, it's a quarterback-heavy list, with Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia and Ohio State's Julian Sayin among the four finalists. While Notre Dame may have been snubbed from the CFP, star running back Jeremiyah Love was not. Meanwhile, Mendoza is the favorite to be selected first overall in next year's draft.
- Shedeur Sanders named Browns QB1 for the rest of the season. Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed to reporters on Monday that Sanders will start the remainder of Cleveland's games this season. Sanders had a rough beginning to his starts under center before things clicked on Sunday, throwing for 364 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Titans.
- As the CFP looms ... We offer this week's installment of our College Football Power Rankings for all 12 teams in the playoff field. While Ohio State and Indiana are favored to meet in a Big Ten championship game rematch, some of our experts figure things will play out differently over the next few weeks.
- Champions League action resumes on Tuesday. One of the biggest annual sporting events in the world resumes on Tuesday afternoon, as a host of UEFA Champions League matches stream on Paramount+ in the men's and women's tournaments. We have a list of burning questions on the men's side, including how Liverpool plays without Mohamed Salah, as well as our UCL Power Rankings and expert picks and predictions. We also have our Women's Champions League Power Rankings.
☘️ Do not miss this: Drama continues after Notre Dame misses CFP
The College Football Playoff snub felt in South Bend, Indiana, and beyond continued to dominate the news cycle on Monday. As a lifelong Notre Dame fan, I can admit to being frustrated with the situation, but the Fighting Irish haven't been doing themselves any favors in the court of public opinion since being left out of this year's championship tournament. After Sunday's decision not to play in a bowl game, which is a decision Tom Fornelli said signals the coming end of bowl games entirely, Pete Bevacqua, the school's athletic director, said that the ACC's campaigning for Miami over Notre Dame caused "permanent damage" to the relationship between the university and athletic conference.
While Notre Dame icon Joe Theismann described the CFP's decision as "disgusting" and "deplorable," there is some hope that Irish fans never see this outcome again. The university signed a memorandum of understanding with the committee that states the Fighting Irish will automatically qualify for any 12-team playoff where Notre Dame ranks in the top 12 -- or any 14-team playoff where the team sits at least No. 13 in the rankings. The Irish's 2026 schedule doesn't appear to include many hurdles to reaching the bracket next year.
🏈 Are the Chiefs going to miss the playoffs?
At the start of the NFL season, it seemed unfathomable that the Chiefs and Ravens would miss the playoffs. However, that has become quite the possibility now that both teams are rocking records that are ... 6-7 -- that one's for you kids. The Chiefs will not win the AFC West for the first time in nine seasons, and Kansas City's streak of 10 straight playoff appearances is in massive jeopardy. That door hasn't yet closed, but there's only a narrow path to making the playoffs.
One of the key issues for Kansas City has been a banged-up offensive line. That trend continued on Sunday, and now Wanya Morris is out for the season with a knee injury. While things are increasingly dire in 2025, CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan says things could get even worse for the Chiefs next season.
- Sullivan: "Specifically, Kansas City's road schedule in 2026 is projected to be a gauntlet with trips to Buffalo, Los Angeles and Seattle on deck, with the possible addition of Cincinnati. Collectively, their road opponents (excluding the rest of the AFC West) are 43-35 this season through Week 14. Their home opponents (excluding the rest of the AFC West) are 34-31. While the home schedule is a touch lighter, hosting the Patriots and 49ers won't be gimmies whatsoever."
🏀 A pivotal moment in NCAA basketball rankings
Since the 2009-2010 season, every eventual college basketball national champion has been ranked in the top 12 of the Week 6 AP Top 25 poll. That's a wild stat, but it's also where we are currently at in the current season. So, can we take this week's poll and decide that one of those teams will cut the net at the end of March Madness? Here's a list of the top 12 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll.
1. Arizona
2. Michigan
3. Duke
4. Iowa State
5. UConn
6. Purdue
7. Houston
8. Gonzaga
9. Michigan State
10. BYU
11. Louisville
12. Alabama
Arizona also grabbed the top spot in this week's Top 25 And 1 rankings, but Michigan has grabbed the No. 1 spot in the coaches poll. On the women's side, UConn remained in the top spot in the AP Top 25.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Christian Pulisic scored two goals after coming off the bench in the second half to lead AC Milan to a 3-2 road win over Torino. The USMNT captain was dealing with the flu Sunday and didn't travel until the day of the match.
- The Colts quarterback situation is dire as Riley Leonard is now battling a strained knee ligament after stepping in for an injured Daniel Jones on Sunday. In response, Indianapolis has opted to bring in 44-year-old Philip Rivers for a visit.
- With things down to bowl games and the CFP, we've identified the top quarterbacks who could enter the transfer portal ahead of next season.
- Commanders tight end Zach Ertz will be out the remainder of the NFL season after suffering an ACL tear.
- Bengals' defensive end Trey Hendrickson is set to undergo core muscle surgery that will sideline him into the playoffs, if Cincinnati somehow makes it that far.
- In more positive news, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels avoided a long-term injury after landing hard on his left elbow in a game against the Vikings.
- New Ole Miss coach Pete Golding took a small shot at former coach Lane Kiffin, saying, "I ain't going to yoga."
- Tulane tabbed its next coach, saying Will Hall will replace Jon Sumrall after the College Football Playoff.
- Tennessee has parted ways with defensive coordinator Tim Banks, with coach Josh Heupel saying, "He helped restore our program to national prominence."
- UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev said that he will defend his championship once before jumping to light heavyweight in search of another title.
