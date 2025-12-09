This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

As a Notre Dame fan since birth, I'm still licking my wounds this Tuesday morning. That is neither here nor there, however, as those in my camp have to accept the reality that there is no chance at a CFP championship this year.

Instead, we look ahead at a Tuesday full of sports action. From the return of the UEFA Champions League to NHL, NBA and NCAA basketball action, there is plenty of action -- enough to move past any personal bitterness one might have over the CFP selections. There is no shortage of drama on the sports landscape.

Let's get caught up on what you need to know to get your big sports day started.

🏈 Five things to know Tuesday

☘️ Do not miss this: Drama continues after Notre Dame misses CFP

The College Football Playoff snub felt in South Bend, Indiana, and beyond continued to dominate the news cycle on Monday. As a lifelong Notre Dame fan, I can admit to being frustrated with the situation, but the Fighting Irish haven't been doing themselves any favors in the court of public opinion since being left out of this year's championship tournament. After Sunday's decision not to play in a bowl game, which is a decision Tom Fornelli said signals the coming end of bowl games entirely, Pete Bevacqua, the school's athletic director, said that the ACC's campaigning for Miami over Notre Dame caused "permanent damage" to the relationship between the university and athletic conference.

While Notre Dame icon Joe Theismann described the CFP's decision as "disgusting" and "deplorable," there is some hope that Irish fans never see this outcome again. The university signed a memorandum of understanding with the committee that states the Fighting Irish will automatically qualify for any 12-team playoff where Notre Dame ranks in the top 12 -- or any 14-team playoff where the team sits at least No. 13 in the rankings. The Irish's 2026 schedule doesn't appear to include many hurdles to reaching the bracket next year.

🏈 Are the Chiefs going to miss the playoffs?

At the start of the NFL season, it seemed unfathomable that the Chiefs and Ravens would miss the playoffs. However, that has become quite the possibility now that both teams are rocking records that are ... 6-7 -- that one's for you kids. The Chiefs will not win the AFC West for the first time in nine seasons, and Kansas City's streak of 10 straight playoff appearances is in massive jeopardy. That door hasn't yet closed, but there's only a narrow path to making the playoffs.

One of the key issues for Kansas City has been a banged-up offensive line. That trend continued on Sunday, and now Wanya Morris is out for the season with a knee injury. While things are increasingly dire in 2025, CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan says things could get even worse for the Chiefs next season.

Sullivan: "Specifically, Kansas City's road schedule in 2026 is projected to be a gauntlet with trips to Buffalo, Los Angeles and Seattle on deck, with the possible addition of Cincinnati. Collectively, their road opponents (excluding the rest of the AFC West) are 43-35 this season through Week 14. Their home opponents (excluding the rest of the AFC West) are 34-31. While the home schedule is a touch lighter, hosting the Patriots and 49ers won't be gimmies whatsoever."

🏀 A pivotal moment in NCAA basketball rankings

Since the 2009-2010 season, every eventual college basketball national champion has been ranked in the top 12 of the Week 6 AP Top 25 poll. That's a wild stat, but it's also where we are currently at in the current season. So, can we take this week's poll and decide that one of those teams will cut the net at the end of March Madness? Here's a list of the top 12 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll.

1. Arizona

2. Michigan

3. Duke

4. Iowa State

5. UConn

6. Purdue

7. Houston

8. Gonzaga

9. Michigan State

10. BYU

11. Louisville

12. Alabama

Arizona also grabbed the top spot in this week's Top 25 And 1 rankings, but Michigan has grabbed the No. 1 spot in the coaches poll. On the women's side, UConn remained in the top spot in the AP Top 25.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

