Landon Dickerson injured
Dickerson just limped off the field after a Saquon Barkley run. He's been battling injuries all year long.
In the final game of Week 14, the Los Angeles Chargers host the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football."
Will the Chargers deal the Eagles their third consecutive loss, or will Philadelphia break the streak? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
James just left the field after he ran into a teammate and appeared to hit his head or neck area. He headed into the medical tent.
On the first snap after the Hurts interception, Herbert got hit by Nakobe Dean and was stripped of the ball. Byron Young came away with the recovery to get the ball right back for Philly. Dean ran right through Omarion Hampton's attempted pass block to make the play.
This is technically Hurts' third turnover of the game right thanks to the interception and fumble on the same play. Donte Jackson steps in front of the pass intended for DeVonta Smith right here. Disaster stuff for the Philadelphia offense.
L.A. had a chance to drive for a touchdown here but ultimately stalled just outside the red zone and settled for a Cameron Dicker field goal to extend the lead back to 7 points.
What a sequence here. The Eagles were driving and looking for a score to take the lead, but Jalen Hurts threw over the middle of the field and got picked off by Da'Shawn Hand, who had dropped off the line of scrimmage and into coverage. Hand was then stripped while trying to make his return. Hurts recovered... only he got stripped of the ball as well and Troy Dye scooped up the fumble to give the Chargers the ball back. Crazy.
After Omarion Hampton ran for a first down on the opening play of the drive, a holding penalty set L.A. back and it then went pretty much nowhere. Herbert had a chance to connect with Ladd McConkey on the scramble drill on third-and-long but Cooper DeJean knocked the ball away on the deep try.
In a drive that sandwiched the first and second quarters, the Eagles quickly give the ball back to L.A. Jalen Hurts was nearly picked by R.J. Mickens on third down on a badly overthrown pass to a well-covered Jahan Dotson but the ball hit the ground.
L.A. gives the ball right back to Philly after the field goal drive. Cooper DeJean and Jordan Davis blew up a second-down run to set up third-and-long. After back-to-back penalties (one of which erased a DeJean interception), Herbert came under heavy pressure and had to throw the ball away, which set up a Chargers punt.
Some really nice runs by Saquon Barkley on this latest Eagles drive, including two explosives that got them into scoring territory. A holding penalty on Tyler Steen initially set the drive back but the Eagles converted that series of downs, only to stall out on their next series and settle for a kick from Jake Elliott to cut into the lead.
Welcome back, Omarion. Three touches for the rookie on his first drive back from the fractured ankle, and the last of those goes for a touchdown on a flat route out of the backfield. Chargers in the lead after their opening possession.
Vidal got the first snap over Omarion Hampton, who entered for the second play. On third down, Vidal slipped out of the backfield after initially pass blocking, and Justin Herbert found him leaking out to the left side of the formation and he rumbled 60 yards deep into Eagles territory. Hampton ran for 11 yards on the next play to set up first-and-goal.
Philly missed an opportunity for a big play on the first snap of the game. A.J. Brown came open deep on the scramble drill but the ball was just a little too far ahead of him for him to haul it in. The Eagles ended up getting a first down on that series but they weren't able to convert on their next third down as Jalen Hurts got sacked so they punted it away to the Chargers, who now have a chance to take an early lead.
Carter has missed two games this season and the Philadelphia defense has been taken advantage of in both of them. The Eagles added talent at the trade deadline (including Jaelan Phillips) that could help make up for the fact that Carter won't be dominating on the interior, but it's definitely going to be a challenge for them.
The Chargers are also banged up along the offensive front, though, as they still don't have either of their starting tackles, each of whom are out for the season. We'll see whether they can take advantage of Carter's absence here.
Hampton has been out since Week 5, when he suffered a fracture in his ankle. He was off to a terrific start to his rookie season before going down, but he's also been out for more than two full months.
He's expected to split carries with Kimani Vidal in some form or fashion, but we don't yet know how that split will look. Vidal had some really good games in Hampton's absence, but was also somewhat inconsistent, seemingly going off every other week. Still, he should provide a nice one-two punch with Hampton and keep the latter fresh as he works his way back into the lineup.
Philadelphia has not scored more than 21 points since its Week 9 bye. The Eagles have struggled to run the ball and they have struggled to throw the ball with any degree of consistency, and they've also turned the ball over five times in their four post-bye games.
The Chargers have an excellent defense that is fresh off holding the Raiders to an anemic 156 total yards and 31 rushing yards, so it could be some tough sledding if the Eagles can't get back to doing the things they used to do well. Nick Sirianni reportedly had a greater hand in the offensive game plan this week, so we'll see how he and OC Kevin Patullo decide to attack L.A.'s defense.
Herbert broke a bone in his hand last week against the Raiders. He briefly left the game and was replaced by Trey Lance, but he later returned wearing a padded glove. He had surgery on the hand last week and was limited in practices throughout the week.
It'll be interesting to see how he handles snaps from under center, or whether the Chargers go exclusively shotgun throughout the game to protect his hand. How he handles the Eagles pass rush is also worth monitoring, given that he probably doesn't want to take very many hits and risk injuring the hand any further.
The Chargers are currently 8-4 and in sixth place in the AFC. They're a half-game behind the Bills for the No. 5 seed. With a win tonight, they would jump ahead of Buffalo and take over that fifth slot. With a loss, they'd drop to 8-5 and move behind the Colts and Texans, out of the field entirely.
Philadelphia is also 8-4 and owns the No. 3 seed in the NFC thanks to its control of the NFC East. The Eagles can't move up or drop down in the NFC standings based on the result of this game, but they could extend their division lead over the Cowboys and keep pace with the 9-3-1 Packers for the No. 2 seed if they come away with a win.
No Jalen Carter or Lane Johnson for Philly.
Justin Herbert is good to go, as expected. So is Omarion Hampton.