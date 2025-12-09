In the final game of Week 14, the Los Angeles Chargers host the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football."

The Chargers have a lot on the line in this game, playoff-picture-wise. L.A. is currently 8-4 and in sixth place in the AFC. The Chargers a half-game behind the Bills for the No. 5 seed. With a win, they would jump ahead of Buffalo and take over that fifth slot. With a loss, they'd drop to 8-5 and move behind the Colts and Texans, out of the field entirely. They'll have star quarterback Justin Herbert in the lineup for this game and are getting Omarion Hampton back as well, so they'll be closer to full health than they have been in a while.

The Eagles are the No. 3 seed in the NFC thanks to their control of the NFC East. They can't move up or drop down in the NFC standings based on the result of this game, but they could extend their division lead over the Cowboys and keep pace with the 9-3-1 Packers for the No. 2 seed if they come away with a win. They have been struggling offensively since their bye week, and head coach Nick Sirianni reportedly took on a larger role in the game-planning this week, so we'll have to see what he and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo cook up to get them back on track.

Will the Chargers deal the Eagles their third consecutive loss, or will Philadelphia break the streak? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Chargers

Date: Monday, Dec. 8 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 8 | 8:15 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) TV: ESPN/ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

ESPN/ABC | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Eagles -2.5, O/U 41.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

