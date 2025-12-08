A cross-conference NFL Week 14 matchup has the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on 'Monday Night Football' at 8:15 p.m. ET. A MNF SGP could consist of NFL picks on the money line, and the Chargers have won five of their last six home games versus the Eagles. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under is 41.5, per the latest Eagles vs. Chargers odds, with spread and total picks also being popular bets to include in NFL same-game parlays. Many will also go the route of including prop picks, with the likes of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey top players to target, especially with the questionable tag on Justin Herbert (hand) and Omarion Hampton (ankle).

Hurts and Barkley both share the same NFL prop odds as an anytime touchdown scorer at +105. Neither found the end zone last week, however, while Hampton (+170) has the shortest odds to score amongst Chargers. Adding a plus-money NFL prop like this could result in a huge payday on your MNF same-game parlay. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Chargers picks for your 'Monday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Chargers vs. Eagles prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Now, the model has analyzed Chargers vs. Eagles on 'Monday Night Football' and locked in three confident best bets for an NFL SGP.

Top Monday Night Football SGP picks

After simulating Eagles vs. Chargers, SportsLine AI says Eagles wideout A.J. Brown goes Under 61.5 receiving yards (-112). With Philly's offensive struggles, Brown is having the worst season of his career as his 63.5 receiving yards per game are the lowest of his seven NFL seasons. While he's found success against poor teams, that hasn't been the case against the league's better squads. Brown hasn't even reached 50 receiving yards in four of his last five versus teams that currently have winning records.

The 8-4 Chargers fit the bill, and they will be the best pass defense that the Eagles have seen all year. L.A. ranks second versus the pass as it is built to prevent big days from wide receivers. Only one wideout has had more than 46 receiving yards versus the Chargers over the last four games. Brown is projected to have 52.2 receiving yards on average, as this NFL prop rated 4.5 stars.

How to make Eagles vs. Chargers SGP picks

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has two other NFL props that are rated 4.5 stars or better.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Eagles vs. Chargers predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Monday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.