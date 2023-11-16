The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs played in one of the best Super Bowls in recent memory, as Kansas City defeated Philadelphia in a thrilling 38-35 slugfest that ended with a Harrison Butker field goal in the final seconds. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts played in a showdown for the ages, showcasing why their teams were the two best in the NFL all season.

Just 10 months later, the Chiefs and Eagles will square off in the most anticipated game of the year. Not only is this matchup the ninth Super Bowl rematch to take place the following season, but Eagles-Chiefs is the first Super Bowl rematch in the following season where each team had the best outright record in its respective conference.

The Eagles lead the NFC with an 8-1 record while the Chiefs are first in the AFC with a 7-2 record. Both Philadelphia and Kansas City have the two best records in football. This will be the sixth matchup in Week 11 or later since 1970 between teams with the best outright record in each conference -- and the NFC has won the previous five matchups.

There is some more history on the line, as Hurts has a 12-game win streak against teams with winning records, tied with Peyton Manning and Vinny Testaverde for the most by any quarterback since the merger. The Chiefs have won seven straight games against teams entering the game four-plus games over .500.

Matchups between teams with best outright record in each conference

Year AFC Team NFC Team Winner 2023 Chiefs Eagles ? 2018 Chiefs Rams Rams 2005 Colts Seahawks Seahawks 1995 Chiefs Cowboys Cowboys 1978 Steelers Rams Rams 1977 Broncos Cowboys Cowboys

The Eagles and Chiefs are just the second Super Bowl rematch to be played on "Monday Night Football" in the following season. This matchup has the potential to be one for the ages.