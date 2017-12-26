Eagles' Chris Long apologizes to Philly fans for running away from a live ball

The Philadelphia Eagles needed every big defensive play they could get in an ugly 19-10 win on Monday night, but Chris Long is sorry about the way he finished one of them against the Oakland Raiders.

Long was on the tail of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for much of the game's second half, and the veteran defensive end seemingly stalled another Oakland drive when he brought Carr down on an early fourth-quarter third down, his first sack of the night and fifth on the year. Missing the fact that he'd also knocked the ball loose on the play, however, Long proceeded to run toward the Eagles' sideline in celebration, leaving a swarm of his teammates to gang tackle the Raider who'd scooped up the fumble.

Chris Long has been drinking all day like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/mTji28IUbT — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 26, 2017

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins still ended the play before the Raiders could pick up a first down, and Philadelphia's defense came up big several more times in that quarter to seal a victory, but that didn't stop Long from apologizing via Twitter after the game.

I sincerely apologize to the city of Philadelphia for running away from a live ball. I was a bit confused as to there being a live ball. Obviously. Glad we could get off the field!!! Thanks for bringing it fans!!! Ugly win over a pretty loss!!! — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) December 26, 2017

Evidently I had too much Mountain Dew — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) December 26, 2017

Long, of course, had already earned himself favor from Eagles fans earlier in the season. Besides leading the team's front seven with four forced fumbles in 2017, the former Super Bowl champion donated his entire year's salary to area education scholarships.