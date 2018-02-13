Eagles' Chris Long recruits Vince Young, other NFL vets to climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Picture this: Chris Long, Vince Young, Nate Boyer and a former UFC fighter walk into Tanzania, then climb Mount Kilimanjaro together.

This is not a joke. This is reality.

As told to CBSSports.com in a release by The Chris Long Foundation, the veteran Philadelphia Eagles defensive end is set to host his third annual "Conquering Kili" program starting Feb. 20, and a full hike up Africa's highest mountain will be the main event.

Charity is no stranger to Long, who donated his entire 2017 salary to fund education scholarships in three cities. And the Kilimanjaro climb, meant to bring together NFL players and U.S. military veterans to raise awareness for clean water crises in Africa, has been a part of his Waterboys initiative, which promotes construction of clean water wells in Tanzania, since 2013.

This year, it just so happens to be accompanied by quite a crowd.

Young, the retired Tennessee Titans quarterback, and Boyer, who is perhaps most famous for his relationship with ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, are among five current or former players tabbed to join Long on the expedition. Justin Wren, a one-time UFC competitor who now represents Bellator MMA, is also part of the group.

The full roster of Kilimanjaro climbers also features Los Angeles Rams linebacker Connor Barwin, former Rams running back Steven Jackson, former Indianapolis Colts tight end Tom Santi and five others who either have military connections or are retired members of the U.S. Army, Marines or Navy.

"'Conquering Kili' has established itself as a program that goes beyond football and the battlefield to allow Nate and my respective peers to come together in a team environment and continue our commitment to service," Long said. "I couldn't be more excited about the group we have this year; the entire team is energized and ready to reach the summit and make a real difference for the people of Tanzania."