Eagles' Chris Long says Roger Goodell is 'pretty cool' and a 'dude's dude'

Another week, another reminder that the Philadelphia Eagles are far and away the NFL's top dog.

The team's surge has been well documented with Doug Pederson's group all but putting the Dallas Cowboys out of their misery, then beating the Chicago Bears in historic fashion to move to 10-1. But on a roster that's largely been praised for its balance and its selfless spread of touches, what's been the No. 1 reason for Philadelphia's dominance?

Easy, says Chris Long.

The veteran defensive end, who knows a thing or two about winning the Super Bowl thanks to his 2016 run with the New England Patriots, joined Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" after the Eagles' 33-3 rout of the Bears, and he didn't hesitate to give a reason.

"When you have Carson Wentz," Long said, "anything's possible."

The high praise comes just a year after Long was teammates with a quarterback named Tom Brady. When asked to compare Wentz and the Pats signal-caller, in fact, Long refused to put one ahead of the other, simply deeming Wentz the best "redhead" passer and Brady the best "brunette" passer. (The Eagles QB has warranted the praise, however, leading the NFL with 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions through 12 games.)

Long also lauded Wentz as a locker-room leader, joking that the Eagles' second-year quarterback makes him look bad.

"Carson's in that category, too," he said after talk of high-character QBs. "He's such a good person. I look at Carson at work and just feel like (expletive) about myself."

In a note somewhat unrelated to the Eagles, Long also chimed in on the character of an even more prominent NFL figure -- commissioner Roger Goodell. When "Pardon My Take" broached the pass rusher for his thoughts on the much-maligned executive, Long said "you'd be surprised" to know that Goodell is "pretty cool" and a "dude's dude."

"I really like Roger, actually," he said. "I had a lot of preconceived notions about Roger, but I hung out with him recently."

Long, of course, joined fellow Eagles Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod, as well as local law enforcement and team owner Jeffrey Lurie, in meeting with Goodell during September discussions on criminal justice reform and NFL player activism.