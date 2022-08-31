One day after acquiring starting defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Saints, the Eagles have scooped up another New Orleans castoff. Down to two quarterbacks after releasing No. 3 hopefuls Reid Sinnett and Carson Strong as part of Tuesday's final roster cuts, Philadelphia has restocked under center by claiming Ian Book, the Saints' 2021 fourth-round pick, off waivers.

Ian Book NO • QB • 16 CMP% 60.0 YDs 135 TD 0 INT 2 YD/Att 6.75 View Profile

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters after finalizing the team's initial 53-man roster that he would definitely add a third QB, either to the active roster or practice squad. Book is that QB, and he arrives with loose ties to coach Nick Sirianni. The former Saints backup played under coordinator Tommy Rees while at Notre Dame, and Rees has a noted connection to both Sirianni and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, each of whom spent time working for the Chargers in 2016.

Sinnett, the former Dolphins prospect who got extensive work in the preseason, has since returned to the Eagles via the practice squad, but Book is set to open 2022 on the 53-man roster behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew.

The 24-year-old Book was a three-year starter at Notre Dame before entering the NFL, registering as a top-10 Heisman Trophy candidate for a 34-touchdown breakout in 2019. As a rookie in New Orleans, he appeared in just one game, making a last-minute start against Miami after the team's top three QBs were injured or inactive. He struggled early this preseason, and the Saints decided to enter 2022 with just two QBs on their roster, one of them being new backup Andy Dalton.