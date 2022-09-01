The Philadelphia Eagles decided to make an addition to the running back room after all, claiming Trey Sermon off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Thursday. Sermon will be part of the active roster in Philadelphia, joining Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell in the running back room.

Philadelphia had an open roster spot available, so the Eagles won't have to waive or release any player to make room for Sermon. The Eagles also received good news involving Sanders on Thursday, as he practiced for the first time in two weeks while recovering from a hamstring injury.

"He's getting better every day," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday. "You know I never put a timetable on a guy, but we're hopeful and we'll see what happens."

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Sermon began his rookie year behind Raheem Mostert and Elijah Mitchell on the depth chart and failed to separate himself when given an opportunity. In nine games played, he rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown while catching three of his four targets for 26 yards. Sermon had just 39 yards this preseason, yet still received praise from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan days before his surprising release.

"Trey's come a long way here this year," Shanahan said Saturday. "And he's someone we can count on and it's not just him, it's the whole group. So all these guys I think are good enough to help us. We just have to figure out which direction we're going to go."

How the Eagles will use Sermon will be determined, but he'll earn an opportunity in an offense that led the NFL in rushing last season. Sermon is another asset in a prolific rushing attack, having a chance to earn significant carries and touches out of the backfield.