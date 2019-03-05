Eagles clear cap space by restructuring Lane Johnson's $15M salary for 2019

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2019 offseason with the least amount of salary cap space among all 32 NFL teams, according to Spotrac, but that hasn't stopped them from re-signing three of their own starters in recent days.

After rewarding Brandon Graham, Isaac Seumalo and Jason Kelce with new contracts, the team might not be done, either.

As NFL insider Adam Caplan reported and The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane confirmed Tuesday, the Eagles have gained additional salary cap space ahead of free agency by restructuring offensive tackle Lane Johnson's current deal. The two-time Pro Bowler was set to make the most of any Eagle in 2019 with a cap hit of $15.27 million, but with the restructure, "all or part of his salary" has been converted into a signing bonus, per McLane.

This isn't the first time Johnson has reworked his contract, a five-year, $56.2 million extension was signed in 2016, for the sake of clearing cap space. Just last offseason, the All-Pro right tackle agreed to reduce his 2018 base salary from $10.25 million to $790,000, saving the team $7.5 million in 2018 spending money. In other words, for the second year in a row, Johnson will be paid what he's owed, albeit in different ways, so that Philadelphia isn't as tight against the cap.

Whether for the sake of big free agency plans or merely some added financial flexibility, the Eagles could still clear even more space by restructuring contracts of other notable veterans, according to McLane, with Fletcher Cox, Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery and Malcolm Jenkins among candidates for revised deals.