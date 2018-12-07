Eagles coach doesn’t sound thrilled that one of his players was trash-talking the Cowboys
One Eagles player might be in Doug Pederson's dog house
The next time Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill decides to trash-talk an opponent, he might want to run things by his head coach first.
Earlier this week, Grugier-Hill referred to the Cowboys as a bunch of chokers, and let's just say that Eagles coach Doug Pederson wasn't very happy with his linebacker's choice of words.
"It's unfortunate that the comments were made," Pederson said Friday, via quotes distributed by the team. "I talk to the team a lot about how we don't need to post anything that can be used on another team's website or bulletin board. It's unfortunate that happened. We still have to go play. They have to play. It's going to be a good football game."
Although Grugier-Hill isn't being punished for his comment, it does sound like he got a stern lecture from Pederson.
"I just talk to him, pulled him aside, just talked to him," Pederson said.
As for Grugier-Hill, he met with the media again on Friday and made it clear that he was kind of regretting his comments.
"It's a rivalry game. I didn't think too much about it. I didn't mean to disrespect this organization or coach Pederson," Grugier-Hill said, via ESPN.com. "I have a lot of confidence in the guys and in myself going into this game, and I'm ready to play."
On Pederson's end, although he wasn't happy with the remarks, he doesn't seem to think that Grugier-Hill's comments are actually going to have any impact on the game.
"I don't think much is bulletin-board material," Pederson said. "So much social media that's posted and guys can see stuff instantly. Back in the day, articles were cut out and actually pinned on a bulletin board for teams to see. I can remember my early days in Green Bay, back before all the social media stuff was on fire, but now everything is instant."
With first place in the NFC East on the line, Pederson doesn't think there will be any extra motivation needed for Sunday's game.
"Listen, guys understand," Pederson said. "They know what type of game this is, and it just comes down to us versus them and vice versa and back and forth. We have to just do our jobs and focus in on one play and play for 60 minutes."
You can watch the NFC East showdown between the Cowboys (7-5) and Eagles (6-6) at 4:25 p.m ET on Sunday on FOX or by streaming it live on fuboTV (Try for free).
