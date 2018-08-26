Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz is still not cleared for contact

Less than two weeks prior to the start of the regular season, the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles still do not know who will be their starting quarterback on opening night. Nick Foles has been working with the first team since taking over for Carson Wentz late last season after the star QB tore his ACL, and he's the one that led the Eagles to their title.

But Philly wants Wentz to be its starter, and for good reason. They just don't know yet whether or not he'll be ready for the opener. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday that Wentz still has not been cleared for contact by the team's doctors.

Both Pederson and Wentz have said that he will not return to the field unless and until he is cleared for contact, and Pederson also said Sunday that he'd like Wentz to get in a full week of practice before he plays. He'd also like to know at least a week in advance if Wentz will be ready to go for Week 1.

The Eagles are probably the team most well-equipped to be without their starting quarterback for any length of time during the regular season, given both the two-way depth of their roster and the fact that their backup just won the Super Bowl. They also obviously prioritize the long-term health of Wentz's knee and the franchise's future over any one regular season game. But it sure would be nice if they could have their full team ready to begin their title defense. This decision seems like it could go down to the wire.