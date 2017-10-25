Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz reminds him of Brett Favre

Carson Wentz has the Philadelphia Eagles sitting at 6-1, the best record in the NFC. He's got 17 touchdown passes through seven games, an Eagles record.

His coach, Doug Pederson, is so impressed that he compared the second-year starter to one of the best quarterbacks in the history of football.

"A little bit of Brett Favre, honestly," Pederson said, when asked who Wentz reminds him of. "He's got that mentality, he's got that aggressiveness that Brett had. Those are some of the skill sets that I see in Carson. That aggression, that ability to throw the ball down the field. And listen, I love quarterbacks that are willing to take a chance, take a calculated risk down the field. Favre was that way, and I see a lot of the same characteristics in Carson."

Pederson was Favre's backup from 1995 to 1998, so he definitely knows from which he speaks when he talks about Favre's playing style. Wentz has not been quite as willing to go deep as often as Favre, but when he has thrown downfield, he's had success. His 100.9 passer rating on throws that traveled at least 20 yards in the air is sixth in the NFL this season, per Pro Football Focus. And we've certainly seen Wentz have success freelancing inside and outside the pocket, Favre-style, as well.

The most important thing to Pederson, though, is Wentz's effect on his teammates.

"And one of the things that Brett was able to do, and you're seeing it with Carson, is just elevate the play around him," Pederson continued, according to EaglesWire. "And the thing is he doesn't feel like, he being Carson, doesn't feel like he's got to make every play because he's got the guys around him to help him make those plays. And, listen, as long as he stays in that mind frame and that state of mind, he could definitely go on to have a fine season, which he is definitely off to a good start, a lot of ball left obviously.

"But, yeah, you're seeing some of the same things that I saw in Brett in Carson: the toughness, the good, accurate throws, and eyes are down the field extending plays with his legs. And probably the one biggest difference is probably Brett was always referred to as 'the gunslinger' with a big arm that would just rip it in there. Carson's a little more calculated, but yet very accurate passer as well."

If he keeps this up, Wentz is almost certainly going to be an MVP candidate by the end of the year.