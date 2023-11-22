The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be the No. 1 team in the NFL following their come-from-behind victory in the Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith erased a 10-point deficit in the second half to escape Arrowhead with a 21-17 win -- the Eagles' ninth 'W' of the season.

Philly's emotional leader, head coach Nick Sirianni, basked in the glow of victory Monday night after losing to the Chiefs on the biggest stage last February. As he exited the tunnel in Kansas City, he delivered a message to Chiefs fans.

"Hey! I don't hear any shit anymore, Chiefs fans! See ya!"

Monday night was quite the statement victory for the Eagles, who now own the NFL's longest active win streak with the Denver Broncos at four games. The Eagles are the first team to begin consecutive seasons 9-1 or better since the 2005-06 Indianapolis Colts. By the way, that Colts team won the Super Bowl.

The Eagles have a real chance to match or improve upon their 14-3 record from 2022. Tankathon believes Philly has the eighth-easiest remaining schedule, although the Eagles have looming matchups against the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and a rematch with the Dallas Cowboys. However, after downing the team that held them back from Super Bowl glory last year, they have to be feeling good. Sirianni clearly is.