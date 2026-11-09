The Philadelphia Eagles season isn't exactly going as planned, with a losing record and major injuries. When struggles come in sports, frustrations typically follow and Philly's head coach has been accused of letting out those frustrations with a well-known gesture after their 19-11 divisional loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, the team's first loss in Philadelphia to the Giants since 2013.

Nick Sirianni was called out for what some believe was the head coach giving fans the middle finger as he walked off the field after the Week 9 defeat. In the video, Sirianni looks at his hand, then the middle finger is raised higher than the others as he approaches the tunnel.

Nick Sirianni was asked if he was flipping fans off while walking off the field yesterday. "Absolutely not." #Eagles https://t.co/fqKylEJGxw — Cory Nidoh (@Cory_Nidoh) November 9, 2026

Sirianni denies any ill will on whatever his hand was doing at the time, saying, "Absolutely not. That was a surprise to me. Absolutely not."

This is not the first time Sirianni and Eagles fans have clashed. In 2024, Sirianni was booed by some fans at Lincoln Financial Field, with some yelling for him to be fired during a game against the then 1-5 Cleveland Browns. Fans weren't happy that the Eagles were struggling, coming off a bye, against an easy opponent. Philadelphia went went on to win the game, though narrowly at 20-16.

As he was walking off the field, Sirianni cupped his ears and yelled at fans. At first, he said he was just "having fun" and was "excited to get the win," but then reversed his messaging, issuing an apology to Eagles fans.

"What I was really doing, I was trying to bring energy yesterday, energy, enthusiasm, and I'm sorry and disappointed on how my energy was directed at the end of the game," he said at the time. "And, you know, my energy should be all in on coaching, motivating and celebrating with our guys. And so I've got to have better wisdom and discernment of when to use that energy and that wasn't the time."

Another notable move from the head coach this Sunday was how long it took to start his press conference, with him taking the podium over an hour after the game ended. He said during that time he was talking to players and didn't reveal exactly what it was about. Typically, press conferences begin much sooner than that for a head coach, so many online pointed out the oddity.

The Eagles currently sit at 2-7 and are on a seven-game losing streak. This marks the worst start during Sirianni's time with the team. This marks the first time since 1999 that the team has started 2-7.

If Sirianni wasn't in the hot seat before (he was), he certainly is now after a bad divisional loss that put them in last in the NFC East.