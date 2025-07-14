In the history of the NFL, only eight teams have managed to win back-to-back Super Bowls. While winning it all is the ultimate goal for every team, some feel focusing solely on holding the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year is counterproductive. The Philadelphia Eagles won it all in 2024 and are tied for the second best odds to do it again in 2025 (+700, per Caesars Sportsbook), but the February event is the last thing coach Nick Sirianni is thinking about.

In fact, Sirianni said he won't mention even the word "repeat" to his players, focusing instead on "sustained success."

"Every time we talk about it, talking about this topic, we're talking about sustained success," Sirianni said, per NBC Philadelphia. "I think they understand what that is. A lot of these guys have had sustained success, right? They know it's not anything they've done in their past and it's not them looking forward to the future. It's about being where they are right now. I think that's kind of our daily message with them."

Sirianni has used a metaphor: marathon runners don't think about the miles they've run or the miles they have coming up, they focus on the mile they're on right now. For the Eagles, that's offseason work.

"Pretty intentional about that, just being solely focused on the day, but I think that's really been our process," Sirianni said. "I'm not saying anything different than I've said the last four years, just being focused on today. Not, 'We're playing this team today but in three weeks, we got this.' I would have never said that in the first place. So I think it's just our culture and our daily habits and how we go about it."

It's natural for players to want to chase the championship feeling after their first taste of it, but Sirianni believes lingering on that high can impede the ability to reach it again.

"You either can be right where you are, or you can look at it like, 'How are we going to get back to the Super Bowl?' Error," Sirianni said. "Man, resting on your laurels and resting on your past accomplishments? Error. That builds your confidence and stuff like that. But I think it's just again, being right back into [what you're doing now]. That doesn't mean that it's easy."

From 2006 to 2013, defending Super Bowl champions have either ended their season one-and-done in the playoffs or didn't make the postseason at all. With the evolution of league expansion, salary caps, trades and free agency, it's become even more difficult for a team to remain dominant for a long stretch of time.

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are the two latest and strongest examples of teams that managed to stay relevant in the playoff conversation over multiple years. Sirianni hopes to add his team to this list, and with four straight playoff appearances and two Super Bowl appearances, they're certainly on their way.

Sirianni emphasizes the need to ignore the outside noise and the distractions that naturally come up.

"It's just making sure that you're focused and locked in of where you are in each individual day. I know that's boring. But success takes what it takes," he said.