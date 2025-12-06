With the Philadelphia Eagles' offense sputtering in recent weeks, coach Nick Sirianni has reportedly gotten more involved on that side of the ball in the lead up to Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Sirianni has been "more vocal" in offensive meetings and "addressing the group for longer than usual," according to ESPN.

Through 13 games, the Eagles (8-4) rank 19th in the league in points per game (19.5), 22nd in rushing yards per game (108.5), 23rd in passing yards per game (196.3) and 24th in total yards per game (304.8).

With his team struggling to find the end zone consistently, Sirianni has been more assertive in offensive meetings this week, per ESPN, before turning things over to embattled offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. Despite Sirianni's increased role in preparation, Patullo is still running things on that side of the ball.

The Eagles have now dropped two straight games, scoring a combined 36 points in those losses. Before that, they totaled 26 points in close wins over the Green Bay Packers (10-7) and Detroit Lions (16-9). The frustration stemming from that lack of production has had an affect off the field as well.

NFL Week 14 odds, predictions, expert picks: Do Colts continue to tumble? Bills, Chiefs on upset alert Tyler Sullivan

Following the win over the Packers on Nov. 10, star receiver A.J. Brown described the situation as a "shit show" on a Twitch stream. Sirianni was forced to address those comments, but Brown didn't back down publicly.

"I think that's fair, I think if you got eyes you can see that," Brown said. "The same things I've been saying like all season. So me, making light of my situation on Twitch with my friend, that's something I'm not apologizing for. You know? Because like I said, if you got eyes, you could see that. Shoot, that's me trying to like laugh through my situation."

More recently, Patullo's home was pelted with eggs by fans after the Eagles put up just 15 points in a Black Friday loss to the Chicago Bears. Patullo said that he understands the frustration, but he also said targeting homes and families "crosses the line."

The Eagles are hoping Sirianni's heightened involvement will spark something against a Chargers defense that has been one of the best units in the league this season. Los Angeles ranks third in total yards allowed per game (275.3) and 11th in points allowed per game (21.1).