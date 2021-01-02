Doug Pederson found himself on the NFL coaching hot seat as the 2020 season rolled along, mostly due to the outright regression of former first-round pick Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles floundering in the win-loss column. The decision to bench Wentz for rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts infused both a spark and optimism and was likely the move that saved Pederson's job. To that end, after voicing his "full confidence" in sticking around as Eagles coach in 2021, the team is seemingly in lockstep with that proclamation.

As the Eagles ready for their final game of the season, attempting to play spoiler to the Washington Football Team, it's reportedly expected Pederson will retain his role as head coach in Philly beyond 2020 -- per Adam Schefter of ESPN. A meeting between Pederson and owner Jeffrey Lurie is expected soon to discuss what will happen beneath him on the coaching totem, headlined by the defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's decision to walk away from football in 2020. Pederson will not only have to fill that void but answer to Lurie about plans for other possible moves, including what the two will do with Wentz.

Wentz, having signed a then record-setting contract extension in 2019, is reportedly unwilling to play backup to Hurts in 2021.

So if that's the plan, the Eagles will need to determine if they'll force him to or if they'll take on the daunting task of trying to convince another team to take on his massive contract with no guarantee he'll be the future of their franchise, or durable enough to give himself a chance to be. It's the most pressing issue for Pederson and the franchise but, again, it's far from the only one. For now, the 4-10-1 Eagles -- who will sit a list of key starters on Sunday -- will either end their season on a low note or one laced with bragging rights, but Pederson will be around next season with the hopes of a better outcome than the one he's currently facing.



Otherwise, Lurie will likely not make his 2022 a happy new year.