And then there were two. The Philadelphia Eagles got a much later start on their search for a head coach than most of the other several teams who'll be undergoing a regime change in 2021 and, as such, they're one of the last two clubs absent an announcement in that regard. Even the Los Angeles Chargers, who didn't move on from Anthony Lynn until the season concluded, have found their guy in Brandon Staley -- the former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator who was scheduled to interview with the Eagles but opted to instead remain in California.

And with that, the exceedingly wide net cast by Philadelphia shrinks a bit, now also aimed at Central Florida. The Eagles are reportedly set to meet with Todd Bowles on Monday -- per Adam Schefter of ESPN -- one day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator left future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees sitting on bricks in what was likely his retirement game.

Bowles joined the Bucs in 2019 as an incoming member of Bruce Arians' new staff, having served as head coach for the New York Jets in the four seasons preceding his move to Florida. He's no stranger to coaching in Philadelphia though, having been the team's secondary coach and ultimately interim defensive coordinator in 2012 before leaving for a DC promotion by way of the Arizona Cardinals. Easily one of the more respected names in the coaching pool, Bowles has plenty of experience in rebuilding defenses -- something the Eagles are in desperate need of.

It's what lies within the confines of the offense that could give Bowles pause, however.

It's rumored the Eagles are positioning the situation with quarterback Carson Wentz in front of candidates to see which give them the best chance to fix the former first-round pick, owner Jeffrey Lurie seemingly being hellbent on both keeping Wentz as starter over a promising Jalen Hurts and also trying to salvage what has become an albatross of a contract. Bowles has the Buccaneers rolling with a top-10 overall defense and the No. 1 run defense in the NFL, two things the Eagles crave but, more than that, they'll be interested in his thoughts on their quarterback situation.



Being the only vacancy remaining alongside the dismal Houston Texans doesn't exactly give them a ton of leverage in any of their interviews, but they're going to have to hook someone sooner than later -- versus their ongoing game of one fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish.