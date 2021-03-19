While they failed to land JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Eagles were able to add a key piece on the defensive side of the ball, securing former Vikings safety Anthony Harris. The two sides have come to terms on a one-year, $5 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A former undrafted rookie, Harris spent his first six NFL seasons in Minnesota. A backup during his first three seasons, Harris started nine games at strong safety during the 2018 season, recording three interceptions. A full-time starter in 2019, Harris led the NFL with six interceptions during his first season at free safety. And while he failed to record a single interception last season (a year after leading the league with six picks), Harris tallied a career-high 104 tackles.

Harris joins an Eagles defense that finished 20th in the NFL in scoring, 15th in passing, 23rd in rushing, 28th in third-down efficiency and 15th in red-zone efficiency last season. Philadelphia won just four games last season after winning the NFC East in 2019. The Eagles' defensive backfield is slated to feature Harris, fellow safeties Marcus Epps and Rodney McLeod, and cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Darius Slay.

With Harris secured, the Eagles will continue to try to find a veteran receiver via free agency. The Eagles made an offer to Smith-Schuster only to see him take a less less money to remain in Pittsburgh.

Harris is one of two Vikings defenders who will likely leave Minnesota via free agency. Linebacker Eric Wilson, a former undrafted rookie, is currently one of the league's top available free agents. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Wilson racked up 122 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Wilson has recently been linked to the Broncos, who are looking to upgrade their linebacker corps for the 2021 season.