The Philadelphia Eagles have once again won the NFC East and are aiming to defend their Super Bowl title. Before they can go on another postseason run, they'll take on the Washington Commanders in Week 18 action. Philadelphia can get the No. 2 seed in the conference and host the Green Bay Packers with a win and a loss by the Chicago Bears to the Detroit Lions this weekend, but an Eagles loss, a Bears win, or losses by both teams would lock the Eagles into the No. 3 seed and a matchup with either the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles are expected to sit key starters like quarterback Jalen Hurts, however.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds at DraftKings, and the total is 38.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Commanders picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Odds: Eagles -3.5, over/under 38.5

Despite some early struggles on offense, the Eagles have been very good against the spread at 10-6, nearly identical with the team's 11-5 overall record. The Commanders have had a dreadful 2025 campaign after a surprising postseason run in 2024, and they're 3-12 overall and 6-10 against the spread. Philadelphia is 6-10 to the Over this year while the Commanders, thanks to a disastrous defense, are 9-7 to the Over.

Eagles -3.5

Over 38.5

Commanders first-half points Under 8.5

Model's Commanders vs. Eagles score prediction, picks

The Eagles are expected to still win this one rather easily as they cover in 56% of simulations and win outright 75% of the time. The Over also hits nearly 70% of the time.

Commanders vs. Eagles score prediction: Eagles 30, Commanders 20

