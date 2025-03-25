Kendall Lamm was planning for the 2024 NFL season to be his last, publicly contemplating retirement in each of his last two years with the Miami Dolphins. Then the veteran offensive lineman got a call from the reigning Super Bowl champions. Not only that, but Lamm is now set to return for 2025, on Tuesday signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, as NFL Media reported.

Lamm, who turns 33 years old this summer, finished last season on injured reserve due to a serious back injury, which required recent surgery. Provided he's healthy enough to take the field this offseason, the longtime journeyman figures to compete for one of the Eagles' top backup spots, boasting extensive experience at both left and right tackle. Philadelphia just lost its top swing tackle, Fred Johnson, in free agency.

Lamm reportedly struggled as a run blocker in Miami but graded out as one of the Dolphins' best pass protectors for Tua Tagovailoa, making a combined 15 starts from 2023-2024, including as an injury replacement for Pro Bowler Terron Armstead. Prior to joining the Dolphins in 2022, Lamm spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career split between the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans. In total, he's racked up 119 game appearances with 44 career starts.

Lamm is the second notable addition to the Eagles' offensive line this offseason, after Philadelphia acquired former first-round draft pick Kenyon Green from the Texans. Green is on track to take over as the starting right guard after incumbent Mekhi Becton signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.