PHILADELPHIA -- Life around Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean has changed. Their lives, however, haven't been affected.

Mitchell and DeJean are still the same mild-mannered individuals who are subtle in their responses and humble about what's around them. There's talk about both players, but the two just brush it off.

"I try to hide as much as I can. But it gets harder and harder," DeJean said with a smile at the NovaCare Complex this week. "It's still not going to change who I am as a person. Just be myself, treat people the same way.

"I haven't changed, but things around me have changed a little bit. But I'm still the same person."

The duo will always be connected in one way or another. Mitchell and DeJean were the first two selections in the Eagles' famed 2024 draft class, immediate contributors on a pass defense that went from one of the worst in the NFL to the best. The Eagles went from 31st in pass yards allowed per game (252.7) in 2023 to first in 2024 (174.2). This was the largest year-over-year improvement in pass yards per game allowed (-78.5) since the Saints in 2012 and 2013.

Mitchell was an immediate starter at outside cornerback and thrived. DeJean missed the first month of the season, but settled into the slot role and Week 6 and took the pass defense to another level. The Eagles hit on both draft picks, two of the key pieces toward keeping the franchise amongst the NFL's elite.

However, their roles could be changing entering Year 2. During the first media availability of OTAs, Mitchell was seen playing cornerback on the left side. He was on the right side last season with Darius Slay around, but the secondary has changed since the Eagles allowed Slay to leave in free agency.

"I've been working on both sides so just getting my feet wet on both sides," Mitchell said. "I got great coaches who help me. So I watch film with them. Had good veterans last year who helped me learn how to watch film and stuff so really just watching more and honing in on small details."

The Eagles had a different look for DeJean as well. In base defense, DeJean was lined up opposite Mitchell at outside cornerback. He moved down to the slot when the Eagles went to nickel defense, with a combination of Adoree Jackson or Kelee Ringo lining up at outside cornerback.

DeJean is expected to get a lot of snaps in 2025, as he should. He had more interceptions (one) than pass touchdowns allowed (zero) last season, and that interception was one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl LIX (a pick-six off Patrick Mahomes).

"I've just been trying to focus on getting better at the positions that they've put me in here, starting with the nickel position," DeJean said. "Obviously, (that's) where I've predominantly played last year. Just trying to grow in that position and continue to understand how that position works, and be the best that I can be there.

"I'm now getting to play a little bit on the outside. I'm trying to learn that position as well."

Mitchell and DeJean will endure challenges as their roles expand, but the Eagles have enough faith in the two young corners to take on more responsibility in 2025. With Slay, Isaiah Rodgers and James Bradberry gone, Mitchell and DeJean are the leaders of the cornerback room.

Life has changed around the duo, but the two have stuck to the status quo.

"I don't think, whether I've become more popular in the city or whatever, I don't think that's changed who I am as a person," DeJean said. "I'm still continuing to work, and to try and be the best I can be at my job. ... I don't think it's changed me as a person at all."