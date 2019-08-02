Eagles cornerback reportedly out months as defense can't shake injury issues from 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles will have to plan to be without Cre'von LeBlanc for a while. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn reports that LeBlanc suffered a Lisfranc sprain that will keep the cornerback out to mid-to-late November at the latest.

Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills suffered a Lisfranc injury last October that kept him out for the remainder of 2018. Mills has not returned to the football field since, starting training camp on the active/PUP list. Ronald Darby is also returning from an ACL injury suffered last November, but was present on the first day of training camp. Darby has yet to participate in team drills through a week of practice, but is expected to be ready by Week 1.

The Eagles had multiple injuries at cornerback last season, which forced LeBlanc to assume the slot cornerback duties and compete for a job on the 2019 roster. In addition to Darby and Mills ending their seasons early, 2017 second-round pick Sidney Jones had his season end prematurely with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles also had Rasul Douglas suffer a knee injury, but he didn't miss any time last year. They ended the season with Douglas and 2018 fourth-round pick Avonte Maddox as the starting outside cornerbacks, with Josh Hawkins (who was signed in November) playing significant snaps. Philadelphia also released Chandon Sullivan and De'Vante Bausby last December after the pair played significant snaps over the second half of the season as a result of all the injuries.

Injuries at cornerback have reappeared in training camp, but the Eagles also have a healthy cornerback competition that could pay huge dividends come Week 1. Jones and Douglas have become the favorites to start at outside cornerback, with Jones having a strong first week of minicamp. Maddox was the favorite to earn the slot cornerback spot as camp opened and has not relinquished the job.

The Eagles have been rotating Jones and Maddox in the outside and in the slot, demonstrating the versatility needed in Jim Schwartz's defensive scheme. While the Eagles are waiting for Darby and Mills to return, Douglas, Jones and Maddox have performed well after seven practices and are making their case to start Week 1.

Philadelphia compensated for the loss of LeBlanc last week by signing Orlando Scandrick to a one-year deal. Scandrick has been playing the slot since his arrival, the spot LeBlanc played since joining the Eagles last November. The Eagles also signed veteran safety Johnathan Cyprien Friday in a move to add more depth at safety and to keep Maddox at cornerback.