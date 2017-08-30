Eagles cut CB Ron Brooks, sign two linebackers

The Philadelphia Eagles cut cornerback Ron Brooks Wednesday, the start of a flurry of roster moves by the organization.

In addition to releasing Brooks, the Eagles parted ways with cornerback Mitchell White and signed two linebackers: Carlos Fields and Christian Tago, the team announced.

Brooks lost the nickel cornerback job to Patrick Robinson during training camp after being sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Eagles pass defense shined with Brooks in the nickel last season, allowing just 204.3 pass yards per game in the six games Brooks played.

That number increased to 305.8 in the 10 games without Brooks, and Malcolm Jenkins moving down to the slot to replace him.

Fields has played in six games over the past two seasons with the Washington Redskins and the San Diego Chargers, making just one tackle in his career. The 6-1, 238 pound linebacker went undrafted out of Winston Salem State in 2014, and plays inside linebacker.

Tago was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie out of San Diego State. The 6-0, 237 pound linebacker was not on any team in training camp.

The Eagles save $750,000 in cap space by releasing Brooks.

