The Philadelphia Eagles have had the ultimate weapon over the last two seasons, using the "tush push" as a distinct advantage over their opponent in short-yardage situations. The play has been practically unstoppable for the Eagles, but not across the league.

Philadelphia also has Jalen Hurts, a quarterback who squats 600 pounds, and the best offensive line in football. They already have a advantage, but Dallas Goedert gave them a bigger one.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers actually stopped Hurts on third-and-goal at the 1-yard line on the "tush push." They couldn't do it two plays in a row, though, as Hurts eventually rushed for another touchdown on the "tush push." Hurts appeared to get a pull from Goedert, who was behind him on the touchdown run.

Goedert admitted he basically pulled Hurts into the end zone, though Hurts got in anyway.

"I was yanking him for sure," Goedert said to the Associated Press. "They say you can't pull, but I was behind him."

Here's a look at the play:

The Buccaneers tried their best to stop the "tush push," a topic of conversation around the league. Goedert countered with how Tampa Bay was trying to stop it.

"They were trying to jump over the pile today but I was ready for that in the back," Goedert said. "If we need a yard, we're gonna get a yard with our O-line...Jalen is gonna fight for it."

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles admitted during the week that the "tush push" was essentially unstoppable. A defensive mind himself, Bowles can't find an answer to stopping it.

"If I knew the answer to that, I'd probably be writing a book," Bowles said last week. "They're like 98% on it. You know it's coming, they know they're giving it to you and they get great push – they've got an athletic quarterback, they've got a big line, and I don't think anybody has stopped it yet. We'll try like everybody else and see which side of the fence we fall on.

"I don't make the rules, I'm not the commissioner or anybody else. We've got to stop it. The play is legal – we've got to stop it as a defense. They do a good job of executing it as an offense."

The "tush push" is legal. It's up to the NFL officials during the game to enforce whether pulling a player forward is.