NEW ORLEANS -- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert stands at 6-foot-5, 256 pounds and is a nightmare for opposing defenses to cover, but catching passes from quarterback Jalen Hurts and blocking for All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley aren't his only talents.

One of his first athletic feats was learning to ride a unicycle as a kid in Britton, South Dakota.

So how does someone, let alone a small child, begin such a hobby?

"I was looking through the JCPenney catalog one Christmas and I circled it and told my mom I want it," Goedert said during a Super Bowl media availability at the Eagles team hotel on Wednesday.

''And I didn't even know this, but back in the day my mom, my aunts, my grandpa used to ride unicycles in parades all the time. There's probably 15, 20 of us that can do it in my family.''

If having a family full of unicyclists wasn't enough to sway the veteran tight end to learn how to ride, a generous offer from his grandfather might have done the trick.

"My grandpa offered $50 to the first grandchild that learned how to ride it, so me and my cousin were battling for that 50,'' Goedert said.

It's not every day you see someone of Goedert's size riding a one-wheeled bicycle without handlebars, much less performing tricks while riding.

"I think the trick is just riding it. I'm not like the panda lady (Red Panda) where she puts the bowls on her head, but I can ride the 6-foot one that she does, I can ride the little ones. I don't really got any tricks, sometimes I can do a bunny hop if I'm feeling real good on it.''

So, could we possibly see Goedert riding his unicycle at a victory parade in Philadelphia if the Eagles beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX?

"I think if we win, I'll bring it with me and maybe ride behind the buses on Broad Street. That would be pretty sweet.''