PHILADELPHIA -- Dallas Goedert thought he would be back sooner than this week. The Philadelphia Eagles clearly thought the same with their starting tight end, as Goedert wasn't placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Goedert is set to make his return on Sunday when the Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys, as he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. The return is later than what Goedert would have liked, but he'll manage.

"This was like the latest I wanted to be back," Goedert said on Wednesday. "Obviously, I would've loved to be back last week in the Kelly Greens and suit up for that.

"This was the game we knew for sure that I would be good, and we're tracking in the right direction."

Goedert feels his hamstring is good, as he and the Eagles have been patient with the injury. The Eagles did the same process with A.J. Brown back when he injured his hamstring after the first game of the season. Brown missed three games before returning after the bye week.

The same timetable happened with Goedert despite his hope to return to the field sooner.

"It's always frustrating, but you just gotta take what comes to you," Goedert said. "I never want to be injured, but you just gotta make sure you keep a positive attitude, and when you get back that you're in the best shape that you can be in.

"You've been paying attention in meetings, so you know the little nuances of things that we've changed over the few weeks. For me, it's just looking forward to the day that I get back because that keeps me motivated."

The Eagles certainly have been moving the ball well without Goedert, who had 24 catches for 301 yards in the first five games before going down with the hamstring injury. Goedert was leading all tight ends in receiving yards and yards after the catch (167) after Week 6, the week he suffered the injury.

Philadelphia managed without Goedert, thanks to Grant Calcaterra. The No. 2 tight end had 13 catches for 160 yards in Goedert's absence, averaging 12.3 yards per catch.

"He definitely took advantage of his opportunity," Goedert said. "And I'm hoping now with what he did, the 12 personnel with me and him, our package can grow, and we can get a little more pass game out of it while continuing the run game that we've had in the past. He played really well. I'm happy for him because he showed a lot of people what he can do."

Even in Goedert's absence, the Eagles offense was third in the NFL in points scored per game (31.0) and fifth in yards per game (394.3). As the offense is finding its stride, the Eagles are getting an even more valuable piece back in Goedert.

Keep in mind the offense has had Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Goedert for only five quarters this season.

"You feel like you're an important piece, and when you go down, nothing stops," Goedert said. "Everything's gotta keep moving. You just get put on the back burner, but it just makes you hungry to be back out there, especially with the success we've had and the amount of fun the guys have been having.

"I'm excited to be a part of that again."