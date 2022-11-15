The Eagles didn't just lose their first game of the 2022 NFL season on Monday night, when the Commanders edged their NFC East rivals, 32-21. They also lost one of their most reliable offensive weapons. After hurting his shoulder on a fumble that should've been negated by a missed face mask penalty, tight end Dallas Goedert is set to miss "extended time," according to NFL Media.

The 27-year-old's injury won't keep him out for the remainder of 2022, per Mike Garafolo, but figures to require multiple weeks of rehab. Goedert did not exit Monday's game for an early locker-room evaluation, but he was visibly in pain following the play in which he fumbled, finishing the night with three catches for 23 yards and a touchdown. A potential trip to injured reserve would free up a roster spot for the Eagles but guarantee at least a four-game absence from Goedert.

No matter the length, Goedert's absence could be a big blow to Philly's offense. The former second-rounder was on track to earn his first Pro Bowl nod thanks to top-five tight end production through nine games: his 544 receiving yards rank behind only the Chiefs' Travis Kelce at his position this year, and he leads all top-25 tight ends with 12.7 yards per catch.

With Goedert out, the Eagles figure to lean on a rotation of reserves at tight end. Second-year backup Jack Stoll is the official No. 2, but he has just four catches on the year. Rookie sixth-round pick Grant Calcaterra has just one career catch but is familiar with quarterback Jalen Hurts from their brief shared time at Oklahoma. Converted QB Tyree Jackson, a former offseason darling, could also be available to return from the physically unable to perform list, while backup Noah Togiai is on the practice squad.