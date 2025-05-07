The Philadelphia Eagles have spent a good portion of the 2025 offseason shedding salary after their Super Bowl LIX victory. And team leaders strongly hinted this spring that tight end Dallas Goedert could be next to head elsewhere. That's no longer the case as of this week, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, as Goedert and the Eagles are now set to stick together under a reworked contract.

Philly entertained moving Goedert via trade before and during the 2025 NFL Draft, per the Inquirer, but the Eagles did not address the tight end position with any of their 10 draft picks. As a result, they "accelerated talks" with Goedert to keep the veteran in town through at least the 2025 season.

The 30-year-old Goedert was set to enter the final season of a four-year deal, scheduled to earn roughly $11.8 million in 2025. He will now get $10 million as part of the revised contract, according to ESPN, with the chance to earn an additional $1 million in incentives. His deal is still set to expire in 2026.

Injuries have plagued the former second-round draft pick throughout his career, most recently limiting him to 10 games during the club's Super Bowl-winning 2024 season. When healthy, however, Goedert has consistently been among the NFL's most productive pass catchers at the position. He's logged at least 55 catches in four of his last five seasons, peaking with 830 receiving yards in 2021.

Behind Goedert, the Eagles also added a couple of veteran reserves at tight end this offseason, signing both Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson to one-year deals.