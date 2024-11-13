PHILADELPHIA -- There's no concern Zach Ertz will be booed when he makes his return to Philadelphia on Thursday night in a Washington Commanders uniform. The legendary tight end only made one of the greatest plays in Philadelphia Eagles history.

"He'll probably get a good one," said a smiling Dallas Goedert. "Not many people have scored a game-winning touchdown for the Super Bowl in Philadelphia history. I'm sure they'll be happy to see him again."

Ertz is the only player to accomplish that feat in Eagles history, a culmination of how great he was in an Eagles uniform. In addition to hauling in the game-winning touchdown catch in Super Bowl LII, Ertz is second in franchise history in career receptions (579), fifth in receiving yards (6,267) and seventh in receiving touchdowns (38). He was also the first player to record 100 receptions in a season for the Eagles (2018) and the second tight end to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the Eagles (Pete Retzlaff in 1965).

Ertz set the NFL record for receptions for a tight end in a season with 116 in that 2018 season, a record that still stands today. Goedert was a rookie and saw Ertz perform his craft firsthand. Tabbed as the eventual successor to Ertz, he still carries the advice Ertz gave him since entering the league.

"The biggest thing was his work ethic, how he came to work every day," Goedert said. "Me and him had a good relationship -- and it was a competing relationship. You know, we both wanted the ball and we both wanted everything like that.

"Just see if I could -- you know it was greatness pushing greatness. Every day we went out and battled and kept making each other better."

Ertz was traded out of Philadelphia three years ago, but Thursday will mark his first return to Philadelphia since that trade. Just turning 34 this week, Ertz is in the midst of a resurgent season with the Washington Commanders -- catching 37 passes for 381 yards and a touchdown in 10 starts. Those numbers would be his best in a season since 2021, when he was traded from the Eagles to the Arizona Cardinals.

Goedert and Ertz still talk, but it's similar to the relationships most tight ends have around the league.

"We communicate a little bit -- not too much," Goedert said. "We do watch each other's tape. If someone has a big injury or something like that, we reach out. No, but it's just normal tight end stuff."

Ertz is expected to get a rousing ovation on Thursday when he makes his first catch. He's a sure-fire lock for the Eagles Hall of Fame when his career is over, along with having his place in franchise lore.

Making the game-winning touchdown catch for the franchise's lone Super Bowl title (and first championship since 1960) will go a long way in Philadelphia. Thursday will certainly be a memorable night for Ertz.