Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a hairline fracture in one of his thumbs during practice this week, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Goedert missed the past three training camp sessions including Friday's practice, but Pelissero relays that the injury is not a major one and the 25-year-old should be back on the field for the Eagles as soon as next week, albeit wearing a splint.

The 2018 second-round selection is entering the third season of his career and is poised to once again be an active pass-catcher in Philadelphia's offense. Even as early as this week, Goedert was showing off some impressive hands, making a one-handed catch off a pass from Carson Wentz. In 2019, Goedert hauled in 58 of his 87 targets for 607 yards and five touchdowns. Those marks over 15 games played (9 starts) last season were good enough to make Goedert the second most productive receiver for the Eagles, only being outperformed by fellow tight end Zach Ertz.

Speaking of Ertz, who is entering the final year of his contract, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported on Friday that the Pro Bowl tight end is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, so two of Philadelphia key pass-catchers are a bit dinged up as camp rolls forward.