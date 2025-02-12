The last time the Philadelphia Eagles went to the Super Bowl, both of their coordinators left for head-coaching jobs the following season. This time around, it's just one, with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore agreeing to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is happy for Moore, but that didn't stop him from trying to get the OC to remain in Philly.

"I expect him to be a great head coach in this league," Goedert said of Moore, via NFL Media. "I talked to him after the Super Bowl and gave him my spiel on why he should come back and run it back with us one more year, but incredibly happy for him.

"He was an important part of this run. I'm happy for him that he got the coaching job and wish him all the success anytime he's not playing the Eagles. But I wish he would've stayed one more year with us."

Moore was actually only with the Eagles for one year, having replaced 2023 offensive coordinator Brian Johnson after the Eagles' replacements for Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon (their coordinators for the run to the Super Bowl in 2022) each lasted only one year with the team. His offense was among the best in the league, though, so it makes sense that one of the most important pieces of said offense would want him to stick around.

Prior to coming to Philadelphia, Moore spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Chargers and the 2019-2022 seasons as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. He had previously been Dallas' quarterbacks coach and before that was the team's backup and third-string quarterback. Now, he's a head coach at just 35 years old.