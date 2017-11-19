Eagles' Darby says he was in Uber with Winston, nothing inappropriate happened

Cornerback Ronald Darby of the Philadelphia Eagles stepped forward Sunday to defend his former college teammate, Jameis Winston, against groping allegations made by an Arizona Uber driver. Darby released a statement in which he stated that he was in the Uber along with Winston, and that nothing inappropriate happened during the ride.

"I felt the need to come forward and clarify some inaccurate accounts of the evening of March 13, 2016 when myself, a friend and Jameis Winston took an Uber ride in Arizona," the statement read. "There were three of us in the car, not just one as has been reported. Myself and Jameis were in the backseat. I am confident that nothing inappropriate in nature happened in the car that evening and Jameis did not have any physical contact with the Uber driver. The accusations are just not true."

The NFL is currently investigating an allegation made by an Uber driver who claims that Winston grabbed her crotch while they were waiting at a drive thru. Buzzfeed News initially reported the investigation, and spoke with the driver, who delivered the following account:

Waiting in line at the drive-thru of Los Betos Mexican Food, "he reached over and he just grabbed my crotch," Kate said, alleging that Winston held his hand there for three to five seconds and removed it only after she looked up in shock and said, "What's up with that?" "I wasn't just creeped out," said Kate, who had been driving with Uber for more than two years at that point. (She no longer drives for the service.) "I was frozen." She described Winston as "very physically imposing." "I mean he's an NFL quarterback and I'm 5 ft 6. I'm not prepared for that. So I completely froze," she said, worried that she might provoke an unwanted reaction.

Winston categorically denied the allegation through a spokesman and then via his own statement. His account matched Darby's in that he stated that he was not the only passenger in the car, and that he was seated not next to the driver, but in the back seat.

The Buccaneers merely said they were aware of the allegations and were gathering information, while the NFL would only say that the matter is under review.