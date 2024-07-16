The Philadelphia Eagles were eyeing the divisional title for most of last season, but after losing five of their final six games, that NFC East crown went to the Dallas Cowboys instead. The struggles continued in the playoffs, where they got blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

Heading into a new season the Eagles have a fresh slate and some new faces, as well as some old ones who could be increasing roles in 2024.

Cornerback Darius Slay went on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast and discussed with the host and former Eagle about how the team will look this season. The two first addressed one reunion that not long ago no one would've seen coming.

"Has anyone ever done a bigger 180 than C.J. Gardner-Johnson?" Long asked, referring to the safety's negative comments about Philly fans after spending one year with the Eagles in 2022.

Gardner-Johnson has since apologized to Philly fans and is back for a second stint, ready to call Lincoln Financial Field his home once again.

Slay laughed at the question and admitted that they all talk about his change of heart towards the city's loyal fandom. Slay added that Gardner-Johnson talks a lot in general, but the former fourth-rounder is able to back it up.

Long chimed in, saying he thinks Gardner-Johnson leads the league in getting opposing players to snatch his chain because of all his chatter. The on-the-field talk is something Slay admits he couldn't do -- not because he doesn't have the smack talk in him, but because it takes too much work.

"I asked him how he talks this much in the game and is still energized. ... What did you take that I need to take, cause I be tired in the game," Slay said. "He's talking every play and it's good energy, it's great energy, but I can't talk too much, I [am] too tired."

The Eagles defense got another addition in linebacker Devin White this offseason, who came over from the Bucs. It's an acquisition Slay was happy about and may just have predicted would happen, saying he had a "vision" that if White was available, he felt like the Eagles should go after him.

"He's very athletic, faster than what you think, big guy too ... he can cover ... so man I was excited about that signing," Slay said, adding that he is a good fit for the team.

In addition to the signings of White and Johnson, Long and Slay both believe some of the younger players tapping into their potential this year will also be beneficial for that side of the ball.

Long believes Jalen Carter, who was the No. 9 pick in 2023, can be one of the best defensive lineman in Eagles history. Slay relates Carter's style of play to Gardner-Johnson's, saying they are both guys that "get going," give you "mouth" and "back it up." Slay also said that Carter is a "different beast."

Linebacker Nolan Smith is the other 2023 first rounder looking to make improvements this year, with Long saying it was said out loud that his development would take some time. From what he has seen this offseason, Slay said Smith looks "a lot different this year," noting that he is someone who is all in during practice.

Smith mindset is "I'm trying to see ball, get ball," Slay said.

After a year behind linebacker Haason Reddick, Slay predicts this will be a "special" year for Smith.

Slay was a second-round draft pick in 2013 by the Detroit Lions and remained there through 2019. The six-time Pro Bowler joined the Eagles in 2020. He has 570 total tackles, 147 pass deflections, 28 interceptions, five defensive touchdowns, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in his career.