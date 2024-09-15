PHILADELPHIA -- Darius Slay has found ways to stay amongst the best at his position, even if he's 12 years into a great NFL career. The Week 1 opener showcased how respected Slay is around the league, as the Green Bay Packers targeted Slay only once in 38 coverage snaps.

Keep in mind Slay is 33 years old.

"I got a good saying, not trying to use all your God-given ability," Slay said. "My God-given ability is speed, so I don't try to use my speed during games. I try to be a smart player to avoid running fast all the time.

"I practice my technique. I try to be technique perfect, so I don't have to use no athletic ability ... so I don't have to run a 4.3 all the time."

There is one downside to only being targeted once in a game, the opportunity for interceptions is very scarce. Slay has 28 career interceptions, two away from reaching 30 for his career. That's a number he's seeking.

"30 is the milestone. I'm trying to get over 30," Slay said. "You get in that 30 club, you're special. I'm trying to get in that 30 club. I ain't gonna jinx myself, but when that two (left) bless me with, I'm trying to get more than two. Whatever the Lord blessed me with, I'm going to be thankful for.

"I'm always thankful right now to be able to play 12 years in this league. But I do want to get in that 30 club."

Slay will be facing a quarterback he used to see twice a season in Kirk Cousins, who he's picked off three times in his career. Two of those interceptions came on "Monday Night Football" against the Minnesota Vikings two years ago. Coincidentally, the was also the second game of the Philadelphia Eagles season.

"He's still a smart player," Slay said of Cousins. "It's not going to look different for him because my way, he's mind's not messed up. He's never been known for a scrambler. He's been a good decision maker and a good thrower, and that's what he's going to continue to be for his career. That's why he gets them big bucks."

Perhaps Slay does reach that "30 club" on Monday. Cousins isn't the easiest player to pick off, but Slay has seen him enough to get a good read on him.

"It's just playing ball. It's just doing your assignment," Slay said. "He's a guy that's very detailed, so you just gotta out-detail the detail guy."