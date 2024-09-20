PHILADELPHIA -- C.J. Gardner-Johnson certainly doesn't care what anyone thinks of him. Beating to the tune of his own drum, Gardner-Johnson goes about his business while paying attention to what's surrounding him.

While Gardner-Johnson won't reveal if Sunday's matchup with the New Orleans Saints is circled on the calendar, he isn't losing any sleep thinking of facing the team that drafted him for the first time.

Gardner-Johnson was dealt from the Saints to the Philadelphia Eagles days before final roster cutdowns in the 2022 season, one which the Saints missed the playoffs and the Eagles went to the Super Bowl. The Saints and Gardner-Johnson certainly had their differences, although it wasn't revealed why Gardner-Johnson actually fell out of favor in New Orleans.

While the Gardner-Johnson saga has mostly been kept in house, Darius Slay knows Sunday's return to the Mercedes-Benz SuperDome is personal for Gardner-Johnson. The Saints did draft him, after all.

"It's everything," Slay said Thursday. "I know it's a part of the business. There's a business aspect. But when you get drafted somewhere, everybody's goal is to finish their career where they got drafted at.

"Before the time I became an Eagle, I always wanted to be a Lion as well (Slay was drafted by the Detroit Lions)."

Slay and Detroit parted ways on better terms than Gardner-Johnson did with New Orleans. That should provide an extra spring in Gardner-Johnson's step.

"No hard feelings to the Lions, but (CJGJ) might have a lot of hostilities to [the Saints]," Slay said. "I know he's going to go in with a big chip on his shoulder. I went into Detroit with a little chip on my shoulder as well, but nothing to be negative about."

While Gardner-Johnson may be anticipating Sunday's showdown with the Saints, he won't get caught up in the moment. Even Slay doesn't have to put some extra words in.

"I know Chauncey's ready. Thats the type of character (he is), he likes to prove people wrong," Slay said. "He's been having an amazing year. I hope he continues doing his thing."