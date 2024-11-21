PHILADELPHIA -- Quinyon Mitchell has been even better than expected in his first NFL season. The only player in the league that has faced 375+ coverage snaps without allowing a touchdown pass this season, Mitchell has played his way into the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

That's just the beginning of what Mitchell can accomplish.

"It's unlimited, man," Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said of Mitchell's ceiling. "You know, he got a talent that could just really just blossom real great."

Mitchell is arguably on pace to have the best rookie season for an Eagles cornerback since Eric Allen in 1988. Opposing quarterbacks are just 9 of 21 (42.9%) for 78 yards with no touchdowns and a 50.3 rating targeting Mitchell since Week 6. Mitchell has allowed just four catches for 30 yards covering the likes of Terry McLaurin, Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and Malik Nabers over the last four weeks.

It's the advice from Slay that has helped Mitchell thrive.

"I just told him to keep working on the little details because at this time right now, what you playing at this elite level they gonna expect that all the time," Slay said. "You know, I told him, as a rookie I wouldn't compare that as just being elite this early. That didn't happen into my second going into my third year when I became like a guy.

"I'm like 'Hey, you got to maintain this every year.'... this is gonna be something talked about because you set the ceiling so high for yourself. And he's prepared for that, he's ready for that. As long as I'm playing, and definitely if I'm here, I'll make sure he ready for that."

Opposing quarterbacks targeting Mitchell as the primary defender have completed just 48.9% of their passes and have a 55.4 passer rating. Mitchell doesn't have an interception yet, but he hasn't given up a pass touchdown either.

"I mean it just takes confidence in making plays because one thing I know, he's gonna be prepared mentally, physically because he do a great job taking care of his bod," Slay said. "And Coach [Eagles defensive backs coach Christian Parker] prepare him well enough to make sure he's ready to go.

"I'll do my job and my duty to make sure he's ready to go as well. So we was always prepared for him and all he gotta do is execute and have fun doing it. That's what you can tell he doing right now is having fun, playing smart, playing fast."

If it was up to Slay, he already would have his vote cast for defensive rookie of the year.

"He's been elite," Slay said. "He should be Rookie [of the Year] easy."