The NFL is fining Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter for spitting on Dak Prescott during last week's season opener, a move resulting in an immediate ejection before the first play from scrimmage following the opening kickoff.

Playing without its star defensive tackle, Philadelphia blanked the Cowboys in the second half of a 24-20 win, but Carter's absence was felt throughout the game -- especially at the line of scrimmage. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio did not hold back in his assessment of Carter's stunt.

"Well, to be considered a leader, actions speak louder than words," Fangio said Tuesday when asked about Carter's maturity and leadership, via NJ.com. "And he's got to speak with his actions."

Carter apologized after the incident and does not plan on appealing the disciplinary action he received from the league.

"It was a mistake that happened on my side. It just won't happen again," Carter said after the game. "I feel bad, just for my teammates and the fans out there. I'm doing it for them. I'm doing it for my family also. They showed the most love. You heard them out there today.

"Just not being able to finish the game, or start the game even, finish the game [is disappointing]. It won't happen again, I promise."

Prescott and Carter exchanged words while both teams were on the field before the Cowboys' first offensive snap. Video showed Prescott spitting before Carter, but Prescott spit toward the ground.

"It was more of a surprise than anything," Prescott said about the kerfuffle. "The refs obviously saw it. Threw the flag. I was like, `Hell yeah! We get 15 yards to start the game off.′ Didn't realize he was getting ejected. Unfortunate that he did. Hell of a player."

Prescott said he spit straight ahead, away from his teammate on onto the grass, which caused Carter to ask if the Cowboys quarterback was spitting in his direction.

"He was insulting me," Prescott said. "I wouldn't spit on somebody. I'm definitely not trying to spit on you. We're about to play a game."

Prior to the Eagles' opener, Fangio asked Carter to play with the "right mindset" to reach his potential with snap to snap effort. The reigning All-Pro didn't even make it a snap to begin the season before his focus was elsewhere.