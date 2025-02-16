Jalyx Hunt is finding a positive way to deal with his fine from the NFL following his sack of Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles' rookie linebacker was apparently fined $5,690 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct for his "bow-and-arrow" sack celebration during the second quarter of Philadelphia's eventual 40-22 win over the Chiefs. In response to fans offering to pay his fine, Hunt instead suggested to donate to Barbers Who Care Inc. Based on the website's recent donations, it appears that fans are taking Hunt up on his offer.

While he probably didn't love being fined, the fine itself represents less than 3.5% of his earnings for winning Super Bowl LIX. Eagles players received a $171,000 bonus for winning the franchise's second Super Bowl title.

Hunt's sack came at a pivotal moment in the game, with the Eagles ahead by 10 points and threatening to take over the game. That's exactly what they ended up doing on the play immediately following Hunt's sack, as rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean picked off Mahomes and raced 38 yards to pay dirt, extending Philadelphia's lead to 17 points.

Hunt was part of an Eagles defense that sacked Mahomes six times, intercepted him twice and forced three total turnovers of the two-time league MVP. Vic Fangio's unit allowed just 23 total yards in the first half and didn't allow the Chiefs to convert on third down until there was just over a minute left in the third quarter.