Eagles deny incident between scouts, Derrius Guice in Philly, reportedly happened in Indy

One of the biggest stories from Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft was the freefall of LSU running back Derrius Guice, a powerful runner who was considered a potential first-round pick. No one was sure why he fell, but he was falling. And as they tend to do when things happen, rumors began to swirl about why Guice was dropping.

In particular, there was a rumor about an "incident" between Guice and some members of the Eagles scouting department, a shouting match of sorts that reportedly erupted when he visited Philly.

Eventually the Redskins stopped his fall, landing Guice and potentially securing a feature back for a team that needs one. Guice said after the Redskins drafted him that the things being said weren't true.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman echoed something similar, saying on Saturday there was no such situation with Guice.

Howie Roseman: There was no “altercation” between the #Eagles and RB Derrius Guice. In Philadelphia or anywhere. Doug Pederson and Joe Douglas shook their heads, as well. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 28, 2018

So that's the end of that? Not exactly. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the incident between the Eagles staff members and Guice didn't occur at his visit in Philadelphia, but instead at the combine in Indianapolis.

That makes Guice's comments after being drafted interesting, as he said "it's all behind me" and wanted to move on from the combine while remaining vague.

"My response to that is it's all behind me," Guice said. "The Combine was a few months ago. I just got drafted by the Washington Redskins and I'm just ready to get to work with this great organization."

Ultimately Guice is now with the Redskins after they snagged him, which means he doesn't have to worry about the Eagles. Except for the two times he puts on his pads and gets to run straight at their defense. Don't be surprised if the altercations at the line of scrimmage have a little more juice to them in 2018.