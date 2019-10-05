Eagles' Derek Barnett avoids suspension for helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers' Jamaal Williams
Barnett, Zach Ertz and Rudy Ford were fined for unnecessary roughness in the Thursday night win over Packers
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett was fined $28,075 for his helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams out of "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Barnett was not suspended for the hit, but Williams will be out of Green Bay's Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion.
Barnett's hit didn't warrant a suspension because he turned and hit Williams with his shoulder at the last minute, according to the explanation from ESPN's Adam Schefter last week. Williams was wrapped up by Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham for several seconds and was trying to make forward progress when Barnett came in on the ball carrier's side and hit him.
The whistle was blown less than a second before Barnett came in at full speed and put the hit on Williams, which he explained after the Eagles' 34-27 victory.
"I was running to the ball and I didn't hear a whistle. I went in and tried to tackle him because we're playing football. I wasn't trying to hurt anybody because it's our livelihood," Barnett said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "So I don't wish [harm] upon nobody. And I heard he's doing he's alright, he's good.
"I told him my apologies. He knows it's a violent sport."
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and safety Rudy Ford were also fined for unnecessary roughness penalties from the Week 4 game. Both were fined $28,075 each, the same amount as Barnett.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stefon Diggs travels with Vikings
Diggs missed meetings and practice this week over his current standing with the team
-
Injuries: Ramsey, Barkley, Darnold out
Find out everything you need to know about the final injury reports for everyone playing in...
-
Patriots won't have Watson for Week 5
Watson can be activated to 53-man roster Monday
-
Cardinals GM reflects on job security
The Cardinals are winless with a new head coach and quarterback after finishing last year with...
-
Week 5 NFL DFS: Advice, DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Dareus cited for marijuana possession
The Jaguars released a statement saying 'the matter will be handled internally'
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too