Eagles' Derek Barnett fined for second unnecessary roughness penalty in two weeks

Derek Barnett insists he's not a dirty football player. The NFL feels a bit differently when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles defensive end. Per Pro Football Talk, Barnett was fined $10,527 as a result from a low block on New York Jets guard Alex Lewis during Nate Gerry's interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter of the Eagles' win over the Jets.

Barnett was accessed a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. The penalty was Barnett's second for unnecessary roughness in as many weeks, the first being when Barnett came in on Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams late and knocked him out of the game with a concussion. Barnett was fined $28,075 for the helmet-to-helmet hit.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz addressed the Barnett penalty in his press conference earlier in the week, warning how a penalty like that can affect the team and take away a turnover. Head coach Doug Pederson had a more subtle message.

"Listen, it's an emotional game and sometimes things escalate during the game," Pederson said. "Having been out there and being around those guys, obviously you don't ever want to be labeled as one of those type of athletes, but he's aggressive. He plays hard. He plays to the whistle. I'm not going to take that away from him, obviously.

"We've just got to be smarter and it starts with me communicating that with the team and being a more disciplined football team that way."