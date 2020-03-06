Eagles' DeSean Jackson breaks his silence on injury-riddled 2019 season: 'I'll be back stronger than ever'

DeSean Jackson's first season back with the Philadelphia Eagles was a disaster. The Eagles had Jackson for just 14 snaps after Week 1, thanks to an abdomen injury that caused him to miss several weeks as Jackson allowed it to heal naturally. Jackson aggravated the injury in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears and missed the rest of the season after getting surgery. Jackson could have returned if the Eagles reached the NFC divisional round of the playoffs, but their playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks was arguably the best thing that happened to Jackson's long-term health, and he's confident he'll return to the team in 2020.

"Being able to have like three months to train and build and do rehab and stuff like that, so I feel like now I'm back at 100 percent," Jackson said to Thai Floyd of Bar None Media at the Tampa Bay Vipers XFL game Sunday night. "So just trying to train and take it day by day without rushing and getting back right. But I have a lot of time on my hands so trying to prepare and take every step I can to get back to where I need to get.

"I'll be back stronger than ever."

Jackson's performance on the field was phenomenal when he actually played, being the difference-maker in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Washington Redskins. The Eagles saw what a healthy Jackson could do as he finished with eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson's two 50-yard touchdown catches on the day gave him 31 for his career, placing him second in NFL history behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (36). Jackson became the third-oldest player in NFL history to record multiple 50-plus-yard receiving touchdowns in a single game, trailing only Don Maynard and Jim Doran.

Jackson has 598 catches for 10,420 yards and 55 touchdowns in his career, leading the NFL in yards per catch four times. The 33-year old Jackson is eighth in franchise history in catches (365), yards (6,276), and ninth in touchdowns (34). Jackson has plenty to accomplish in an Eagles uniform, especially after having just nine catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns in just 65 snaps last year.

"I'm just trying to shatter all the records that I haven't gotten yet," Jackson said. "Jerry Rice still holds one of them and I was fortunate last year to get up there with Randy Moss. Continuously going after the greats but at the same time being blessed to be in a position I'm at and taking nothing for granted. Going out there every day, being blessed, putting in the work. Longevity is a big thing in the league, a lot of guys not able to make it to where I'm at, so I'm continuing to count my blessings.

"They say the NFL is not for long, but as long as you can do everything right, you can get there."