Zach Ertz is inching closer to making his long-awaited return to the Philadelphia Eagles offense. On Monday, the club officially activated the 21-day practice window for the Pro Bowl tight end, who has been on injured reserve since suffering a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens on October 18. That injury in Week 6 has forced Ertz out of the previous three games for an Eagles team, that has struggled on offense due to a number of injuries to the unit throughout the year.

While Ertz will soon hit the practice field, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that it's still unclear whether or not he'll be able to fully mount his comeback by playing in Week 11 against the Browns in Cleveland. The 30-year-old will need to show in practice that he can move and protect that ankle before being cleared, per Garafolo.

Even with Ertz missing the previous three games, he's still third on the team in receptions (24) and has 178 yards receiving and a touchdown. In his absence, Richard Rodgers has been the team's primary tight end with Dallas Goedert, who did catch four passes for 33 yards in Week 10, also landing on IR this season and missing time. Over Rodgers' last three games, he's hauled in 10 of his 13 targets for 145 yards.

Of course, whenever Ertz does return to the field and puts this injury in the rearview mirror, his future in Philadelphia will once again take center stage. The tight end is signed through 2021 and has a club option for 2022, but the two sides had been going back-and-forth in extension talks that bring him among the elite tight ends in the league. Those talks have fallen apart at times, which does make his future with the Eagles a bit murky. However, that's a conversation for a different day. In the here and now, Ertz will simply be looking to get back to full health and help the Eagles make a push to win the NFC East.