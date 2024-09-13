PHILADELPHIA -- Devin White was a starting linebacker in every training camp practice but one. The assumption was White was going to start, even with the emergence of Nakobe Dean during the back nine of camp.

That performance by Dean was enough, as he was named the starting linebacker over White by Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio this week. White was just has surprised as anyone, considering he was with the first team for basically all of camp.

"You can truly say that," White said. "The way the snap count went, the things I did on the field, preseason-wise."

Instead of White getting the fresh start he sought in Philadelphia, the story is similar to how things ended with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. White isn't a starting linebacker and watching the majority of the game on the sidelines.

Different situation, but same outcome.

"Right now, I put my best foot forward, so nothing about what's going now is humbling," White said. "It's just how the cards were dealt. I felt like you go back and watch the film, I did some great things. I know I got better this offseason with [linebackers] coach Bobby King, and I can look back and be proud of myself."

White signed a one-year deal with the Eagles, seeking a fresh start to his career after a rough end with the Buccaneers. The contract dictated a starting spot was guaranteed, as the total value of the deal was just $4 million and $3.5 million guaranteed. Not necessarily starting linebacker money.

"I just keep the main focus as getting better and being able to help when I am called," White said. "I kind of look at it that way. Being here, going through all the phases, putting in all the work.

"I still see the green grass on the other side. I just gotta stay true to myself."

White requested a trade last season when he was disgruntled with his current contract in Tampa Bay, later regretting asking for one. This situation is different.

"Right now, I'm locked in with this team," White said. "I came here to do a job. I know everything is in front of me, so I gotta do what I gotta do. ... If I stay true to myself and the team, it's going to come."

The Eagles won't be parting ways with White, due to salary cap considerations and the value he still brings to his team. The linebacker group as valuable depth behind Dean and Zack Baun, and Dean does have an injury history.

Currently battling an ankle injury himself, White is working his way back into form. There will be a moment this year when the Eagles need him.

"I can just do what's asked of me, and just stay ready," White said. "I just gotta be ready and give this team all I have. That's what I came here to do, rewrite my story for my career.

"However that plays out, I don't control that. I just leave it in God's hands, and I stay ready. I don't cry, I don't mope around. I come to work, and be a pro about it."