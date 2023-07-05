Both DK Metcalf and Tyreek Hill have made a case for being the fastest player in the NFL. But neither Pro Bowler is even close to deserving that title, according to one of their fellow wide receivers. Eagles backup Devon Allen, a two-time Olympic hurdler fresh off his first NFL season, told TMZ this week he's "definitely" got the most speed in the league.

Asked if there's anyone faster in the NFL, Allen was clear: "Nah," he said, "I definitely am. I definitely am."

The 28-year-old wideout, who spent his entire rookie season on the Eagles' practice squad after going undrafted out of Oregon, added that Metcalf and Hill, while undeniably fast, belong in a different tier due to their competition off the NFL field.

"I'm not gonna roast those guys, because what they (have done is) impressive," Allen said. "I raced Tyreek Hill when I was in high school, and he smoked me when we were in high school. And DK running 10.3 (seconds in a 100-meter dash) a couple years ago is super impressive for a guy who's 6-4, 225. But I think, especially at the top level -- top five, top 10 in the world -- there's a big gap in terms of performance. I'm not saying these guys couldn't do it."

Though Allen's speed has yet to translate to the NFL field -- he's still awaiting his first official snap -- he's proven he can hold his own against the world's best on a track. The Phoenix native is a three-time national champion in 110-meter hurdles, and he advanced to both the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, as well as the 2022 World Athletic Championships. Months before he secured a spot on the Eagles' practice squad, he posted a 13.04-second finish in the 110-meter hurdles at the USATF New York City Grand Prix, giving him 2022's fourth-fastest mark in the world.